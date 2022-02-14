Doctor Evil vows to ‘save the world then take over the world’ in Super Bowl ad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doctor Evil vows to ‘save the world then take over the world’ in Super Bowl ad

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 4.58am
Doctor Evil vows to ‘save the world then take over the world’ in Super Bowl advert (Anthony Harvey/A)

Doctor Evil vows to “save the world then take over the world” in an Austin Powers themed-sketch to promote electric vehicles during the Super Bowl.

Mike Myers reprised his role as the hapless super villain alongside other original cast members from the international spy parody film in an advert for General Motors.

In it, Evil is shocked to find out he is now the world’s “number-two threat” after climate change and that his son Scott plans to reduce tailpipe emissions and save the planet for his baby son.

“I’m sorry, am I no longer Doctor Evil? Am I Doctor Good now? I didn’t get the memo,” he says.

Reacting to the baby, he declares “I shall name him…Baby Me!” before being stopped from pushing Scott’s seat ejector button, echoing scenes from the original films.

“Hold On, I’ve got it. I will help save the world first. Then I will take over the world,” he declares, having stolen the exact words of co-star Mindy Sterling – another trope of the films.

“We’re going all electric!” he adds.

Canadian actor Myers also played the titular star of the trilogy which follows the exploits of the British spy and sex icon Austin Powers.

