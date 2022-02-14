Charlotte Church felt like an ‘American president’ during the Masked Singer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlotte Church has revealed the extent of the secrecy on The Masked Singer, confirming contestants on the show know “nothing about each other”, and must keep their involvement a complete secret from family and friends.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Church, 35, described her experience on the show as “a great time from start to finish”, but explained that at some points she felt like an “American president and there’s some secret service all around you,” due to the levels of secrecy required on the show.

“When we do the group numbers together and you see everybody in their costumes, you’re all looking at each other and trying to read body language. You’re just trying to have a little guess because you’re totally in the guessing game yourself at that point,” she added.

Church was disguised as Mushroom during the competition and narrowly lost out on the win to Panda (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot/PA)

Since Saturday night’s final, reports have emerged that some fans were upset with the outcome after Church missed out on the win to Panda, who was eventually unmasked as Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia.

When asked whether she thought she was robbed of the win, Church replied: “I think that Panda is a very deserving winner, the whole show is about entertainment and also it’s about the guessing game and Natalie, she didn’t get guessed!

“I had a lovely relationship with Panda on stage, we did lots of coaching. So no, I think she’s a very deserving winner.”

In response to the suggestion that the judges know who is behind the masks, Church said: “I didn’t get that vibe. I honestly think that they’re in the dark as much as everyone else. So, I don’t think that’s true.”

I absolutely loved being your Mushroom, what a joy to be a part of something so focused on singing, which I love! Congrats to the darling Panda and everyone else who took part! 🍄💗🍄💗 #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/R1rg3U4wWH — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) February 12, 2022

The award-winning singer also explained the inspiration behind her Mushroom disguise, revealing that the costume was chosen as a nod to her love of nature.

“I’m really, really passionate about nature, and conservation and sustainability,” she said.

Adding: “They’re some of the biggest organisms on Earth. And what they do for the soil is amazing. So I’m really passionate about mushrooms.”

Hot on the heels of the series three finale comes the news that the Masked Singer has been renewed for two more series at ITV.