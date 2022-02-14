Ranvir Singh ‘steps down’ as political editor at GMB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ranvir Singh ‘steps down’ as political editor at GMB

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 5.18pm
Ranvir Singh (Ian West/PA)
Ranvir Singh (Ian West/PA)

Ranvir Singh has stepped down as political editor on Good Morning Britain, a source has confirmed.

The 44-year-old TV presenter and journalist left her political role on the morning show in December, the source said, but will remain a presenter.

Singh joined the ITV programme during its launch in 2014 and became the political editor in 2017.

She will host Good Morning Britain alongside the show’s other regular presenters, including Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard.

Singh also took over the hosting role from Lorraine Kelly on her show Lorraine for a brief period during the summer and has appeared as a guest presenter on the panel of ITV’s Loose Women a number of times.

She has also hosted several series, including the recent documentary film Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

In 2020 she was also a contestant on the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing and reached the semi-final with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]