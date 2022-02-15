Hannah Waddingham reveals how her last Valentine’s Day ended badly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hannah Waddingham reveals how her last Valentine’s Day ended badly

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 2.28am
Hannah Waddingham reveals how her last Valentine’s Day ended badly (Ian West/PA)
Hannah Waddingham has revealed that last year’s Valentine’s Day ended with her throwing up out of a car after drinking too much gin and tonic.

The star of award-winning comedy Ted Lasso said she was hoping to have a “low key” evening in 2022 so as to not repeat her embarrassment.

She appears alongside Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in the heart-warming comedy on Apple TV+, in which an American football coach is hired to manage British soccer team AFC Richmond.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres show about her Valentine’s exploits, Waddingham said: “Last year was particularly hilarious because Jason Sudeikis’ assistant, Chip…he’s going to kill me for telling this.

“He was like ‘well we’re both single, why don’t we stay in the make-up truck and get absolutely hammered?’

“So we got on the gin and tonics and it was the most horrific alcohol-ed night of my life, that ended with me throwing up out of a car.”

She added that the pair had been drinking together for 30-45 minutes and that “a good lot of gin went down the neck with just a gentle suggestion of tonic.”

“I had had Covid over Christmas and it was the first bit of alcohol that had gone into my system and I think my system went into shock,” she said.

She added: “I’m hoping to have a really low-key one this year. I’m going to be in a dark room not embarrassing myself.”

