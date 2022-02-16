Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox sign record deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox sign record deal

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 12.02am
Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox are releasing music (Cal McIntyre/Decca Records)
Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox have signed a record deal and will be releasing an EP in May.

The duo, who will be known musically as Michael and Michelle, have signed with Decca Records Label Group, with The Watching Silence due to be released on May 6.

The record, which consists of four original songs, was recorded last year in London.

Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox are releasing music (Cal McIntyre/Decca Records)

Dockery, 40, has become a fan favourite playing Lady Mary in the series and film versions of Julian Fellowes’ popular period drama, while Fox, 33, has played footman Andrew Parker.

Dockery said: “It’s a whole different set of skills and vulnerability. Acting tends to start with what’s already written on the page. Music can begin anywhere. It’s different and very freeing.”

Fox, who was previously reported to be dating Downton star Laura Carmichael, said: “I will always love acting but there is something about us, some part of our characters that we haven’t fully realised – and that’s happening now.”

The pair’s music is described as “more Nashville Americana than UK folk in melody and structure”, with “impressionistic songs” said to be “modern and immediate, free of pastiche, and are shot through with their own London realism”.

Laura Monks and Tom Lewis, co-presidents of the Decca Label Group, said: “We are thrilled to have these two multi-talented artists join the Decca family.

“They are a perfect match and we fell in love with their sound and chemistry as soon as we heard them. We know their global fanbase will be as excited to finally hear them on record as we are.”

Dockery has spoken previously about her musical past, and has previously performed at the London Jazz Festival and London jazz venue, Ronnie Scott’s.

Fox has previously released music.

The Watching Silence will be released on Decca Records on May 6.

