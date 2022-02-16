Coachella attendees not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coachella attendees not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 4.42am
Coachella attendees not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coachella attendees not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks (Aaron Chown/PA)

Attendees of the Coachella music festival will not have to show proof of Covid vaccination, negative tests or wear face masks, it has been announced.

Organisers said the eased restrictions conformed with state health guidelines and would change accordingly.

The world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, has experienced multiple delays and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to return this year over two weekends – April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Organisers said that face coverings were recommended to protect against desert dust.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” a statement on the official Coachella website read.

“However, the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies.

“Such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings.”

Festival goers who did not comply with the rules would not be permitted entry or given a refund, the statement said.

It was previously announced that Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West would headline the 2022 event.

Watermelon Sugar singer Styles is set to headline both Fridays, with Eilish on the Saturdays and global megastar West, also known as Ye, taking the Sunday slots.

