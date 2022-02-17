Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall for final series of Doc Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall for final series of Doc Martin

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 1.26pm
Martin Clunes as Doc Martin (Neil Genower/Buffalo Pictures/ITV/PA)
Martin Clunes as Doc Martin (Neil Genower/Buffalo Pictures/ITV/PA)

Martin Clunes has returned to Cornwall to film the last series of ITV drama Doc Martin, finishing with a Christmas special.

The actor has said it is “the right time” to hang up his stethoscope after 18 years as Dr Martin Ellingham, the bad-tempered but well-loved GP.

Filming of the 10th series begins this week in the Cornish fishing village of Port Isaac.

The final eight episodes and a Christmas special will air on ITV later this year, it has been announced.

Clunes, 60, said: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series.

Doc Martin
Martin Clunes as Doc Martin and Caroline Catz as Louisa (Neil Genower/Buffalo Pictures/ITV/PA)

“The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series.

“We have some great storylines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love.

“I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

In the new series, the Doc makes an attempt to overcome his phobia of blood and he welcomes a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth.

The series will feature the return of Dame Eileen Atkins as Aunt Ruth and Caroline Catz as Louisa, the love interest and eventual wife of Doc Martin.

Martin Clunes
Martin Clunes and his wife Philippa Braithwaite, producer of Doc Martin (Toby Melville/PA)

Created by screenwriter Dominic Minghella and set in the Cornish hamlet of Portwenn, Doc Martin first aired in 2004.

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, added: “If this really has to be the final series of Doc Martin, we thought we’d also commission a Christmas special.

“It’ll be sad to see the series come to an end after entertaining audiences on ITV for the last 18 years, but we’ll make sure the finale is memorable and befitting such a success story.”

Production company Buffalo Pictures have also announced they are making a documentary provisionally titled Doc Martin – A Celebration, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the final series.

The series is produced by Clunes’ wife Philippa Braithwaite, whom he married in 1997.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]