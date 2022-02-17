New Alien TV series to be first story of the franchise set on Earth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Alien TV series to be first story of the franchise set on Earth

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 6.58pm
The series will be executive produced by Ridley Scott (Ian West/PA)

A new Alien TV series, based on Ridley Scott’s original 1979 film, will be the first story of the franchise to be set on Earth, the chairman of FX has revealed.

The action will take place some 70 years from the present day but will not feature any of the film’s characters, including protagonist Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver.

But FX chairman John Landgraf said there would still be “big surprises in store” for audiences.

The series will not feature any of the film’s characters, including protagonist Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver, FX said (Ian West/PA)

Landgraf said the series, which will be executive produced by Scott and written by Fargo creator Noah Hawley, was a “massive undertaking” and physical production would not begin until next year.

“Alien takes place before Ripley, it’s the first story in the Alien franchise that takes place on Earth,” he said.

“It takes place on our planet right near the end of this century that we’re currently in right now, so about 70-odd years from now.

“So Ripley won’t be a part of it, neither will any of the other characters from Alien apart from the alien itself.

“But Noah has this incredible ability to both find a way of being faithful and showing fidelity to the original creation… but then also to bring something new to the table that represents both an extension and reinvention of a franchise.

“I think he’s done a masterful job with Alien. There are some big surprises in store for the audience.”

The Alien franchise depicts a series of deadly encounters between humans and the aliens, infamous for latching on to the faces and bursting out of the chests of their human hosts.

Weaver starred in several of the films alongside Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright.

The franchise spawned several crossover films including Alien vs Predator, and prequel Prometheus, starring Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron and Idris Elba.

