Frankie Bridge avoids ‘stressful’ London Fashion Week

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 12.02pm
Frankie Bridge said she has avoided London Fashion Week this year (Yui Mok/PA)
Frankie Bridge said she has avoided London Fashion Week this year (Yui Mok/PA)

Frankie Bridge has avoided London Fashion Week this year in part because she feels “self-conscious”.

The Saturdays singer, 33, has said she finds the event where fashion houses debut their autumn/winter 2022 collections “quite stressful”.

Bridge, who came third in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, said on Sunday Brunch: “I’m not going to lie, I have avoided it this year.

“It is half-term and priorities have changed.

“It’s manic, you’re rushing from one thing to the next.

“I did want to go to a few shows but also I just get really self-conscious because I feel like everyone is looking at each other.

“It’s a stressful environment but it is enjoyable.”

Bridge has been sharing high-street style tips on her Instagram page hash tagging Frankie’s Faves.

Talking about her fashion segment on social media, Bridge added: “I just kind of started it a while back just to give people ideas of what’s out and about in the shops and online at the moment.

“We all seem to shop that way these days, I know I do, I see someone wearing it online and then I go and buy it.

“It’s kind of that lazy consumer, that’s what we do now. So I thought I’d get involved.”

