Musician Yungblud inspired by curiosity of ‘national treasure’ Louis Theroux

Yungblud has said documentary-maker Louis Theroux’s “iconic” style and “constant curiosity” has always inspired him.

The Doncaster-born rocker, 24, revealed he has been a fan of the BBC broadcaster since he was a teenager.

The singer, real name Dominic Harrison, picked Theroux for his edition of The Big Issue alongside celebrities Fearne Cotton and drag artist Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Yungblud’s takeover of The Big Issue magazine (Big Issue/PA)

Yungblud said: “Louis Theroux is someone whose voice I’ve listened to since I was 13.

“He has a truly unique approach to his art, that’s made his style inimitable and iconic.

“A real national treasure whose constant curiosity always inspires me.”

The activist, who has spoken out about creating a space for those who feel left behind, said it was a “real honour” to guest edit the publication.

He said: “I’ve picked some voices that I admire and respect who I think can use these pages to share wisdom, have a bit of a laugh and tell their story.

Yungblud inspired by curiosity of ‘national treasure’ Louis Theroux (Amanda Benson/BBC)

“Hearing what all these people have to say has inspired me so much. Never change from being authentically you.

“All the people who’ve contributed to this issue have inspired me on this journey of self-rediscovery.”

Yungblud said he chose Cotton, 40, because she “summed up” his teenage years.

“On Radio 1 she was unashamedly herself, always authentic and the warmest person to spend time with,” he said.

Similarly, he picked “legend” Bon-Boulash because they are a “beautiful soul with a powerful voice.”

Yungblud said: “With every great cultural movement, there’s someone with the ability to communicate it to the masses in a truly authentic and iconic way.”

Yungblud hand-picked Fearne Cotton to star in his edition of The Big Issue (Matt Crossick/PA)

In the edition, Bon-Boulash, 28, added: “I realised that there are no rules.

“Drag isn’t a uniform, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. That’s when it all changed for me.

“I’m not sure whether I’m even doing drag any more. I feel like I’m just doing me.”

