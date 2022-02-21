Musician Yungblud inspired by curiosity of ‘national treasure’ Louis Theroux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Musician Yungblud inspired by curiosity of ‘national treasure’ Louis Theroux

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.02am
Yungblud has said documentary-maker Louis Theroux’s ‘iconic’ style and ‘constant curiosity’ has always inspired him (PA)
Yungblud has said documentary-maker Louis Theroux’s “iconic” style and “constant curiosity” has always inspired him.

The Doncaster-born rocker, 24, revealed he has been a fan of the BBC broadcaster since he was a teenager.

The singer, real name Dominic Harrison, picked Theroux for his edition of The Big Issue alongside celebrities Fearne Cotton and drag artist Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Yungblud
Yungblud’s takeover of The Big Issue magazine (Big Issue/PA)

Yungblud said: “Louis Theroux is someone whose voice I’ve listened to since I was 13.

“He has a truly unique approach to his art, that’s made his style inimitable and iconic.

“A real national treasure whose constant curiosity always inspires me.”

The activist, who has spoken out about creating a space for those who feel left behind, said it was a “real honour” to guest edit the publication.

He said: “I’ve picked some voices that I admire and respect who I think can use these pages to share wisdom, have a bit of a laugh and tell their story.

Louis Theroux
Yungblud inspired by curiosity of ‘national treasure’ Louis Theroux (Amanda Benson/BBC)

“Hearing what all these people have to say has inspired me so much. Never change from being authentically you.

“All the people who’ve contributed to this issue have inspired me on this journey of self-rediscovery.”

Yungblud said he chose Cotton, 40, because she “summed up” his teenage years.

“On Radio 1 she was unashamedly herself, always authentic and the warmest person to spend time with,” he said.

Similarly, he picked “legend” Bon-Boulash because they are a “beautiful soul with a powerful voice.”

Yungblud said: “With every great cultural movement, there’s someone with the ability to communicate it to the masses in a truly authentic and iconic way.”

Fearne Cotton
Yungblud hand-picked Fearne Cotton to star in his edition of The Big Issue (Matt Crossick/PA)

In the edition, Bon-Boulash, 28, added: “I realised that there are no rules.

“Drag isn’t a uniform, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. That’s when it all changed for me.

“I’m not sure whether I’m even doing drag any more. I feel like I’m just doing me.”

The full interview is in The Big Issue, out now. You can buy a copy from your local vendor or subscribe online.

