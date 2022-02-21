Andrew Neil to host new Sunday night political show for Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Andrew Neil to host new Sunday night political show for Channel 4

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.02am
Andrew Neil will return to TV screens on a new Sunday night show for Channel 4 (PA)
Veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil is to host a new Sunday night political show for Channel 4, it has been announced.

The live, 10-part series will air in May and has a working title of Sunday Politics with Andrew Neil.

The show will see Neil, 72, examining the “biggest events of the moment” and it will also feature “set-piece interviews with the highest profile politicians and newsmakers”.

Andrew Neil will host a new Sunday evening programme on Channel 4 (PA)

The half-hour weekly Sunday evening programme, whose time slot is still to be announced, will be produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News and will also be accompanied by a weekly podcast.

Neil said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be presenting a new Sunday night political show for Channel 4.

“Sunday night is a pivotal point in the political week — we can sweep up what’s happened in the previous week, mop up what’s been in the Sunday papers and talk shows and throw forward to the upcoming week.

“We’ll aim to do all of that and more.”

Neil’s career as a political presenter and interviewer has spanned three decades, and he is the chairman and editor-in-chief of Press Holdings Media Group, publishers of The Spectator and other related titles.

He stepped down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News last year.

Neil is a former Sunday Times editor and was one of the BBC’s top political broadcasters for many years, presenting This Week, Daily Politics and BBC One’s Sunday Politics.

Andrew Neil previously presented Daily Politics on the BBC (Jeff Overs)

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport, said: “I’m delighted to be bringing Andrew Neil to Channel 4 at a time where politics forms such a huge part of our national conversation.

“Andrew’s new show will deliver big name politicians answering the questions the public want to hear. It’s another example of our huge commitment to public service journalism and current affairs at Channel 4.”

Ian Rumsey, managing director of television at ITN productions, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Andrew and Channel 4 on this new show.

“If ever there was a time when Britain needed forensic questioning, brilliant political insight and to hold those in power to account, it’s now. And there’s no finer broadcaster to do that.”

Sophie Raworth has hosted BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning current affairs programme, titled Sunday Morning, since January. The hour-long show, starting at 9am, was previously known to viewers as The Andrew Marr Show.

Sky News’ Sunday morning news and current affairs programme, Trevor Phillips on Sunday, airs from 8.30am.

Neil presented the Channel 4 programme Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road? in January.

