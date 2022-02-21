Andrew Neil to host new Sunday night political show for Channel 4

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil is to host a new Sunday night political show for Channel 4, it has been announced.

The live, 10-part series will air in May and has a working title of Sunday Politics with Andrew Neil.

The show will see Neil, 72, examining the “biggest events of the moment” and it will also feature “set-piece interviews with the highest profile politicians and newsmakers”.

Andrew Neil will host a new Sunday evening programme on Channel 4 (PA)

The half-hour weekly Sunday evening programme, whose time slot is still to be announced, will be produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News and will also be accompanied by a weekly podcast.

Neil said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be presenting a new Sunday night political show for Channel 4.

“Sunday night is a pivotal point in the political week — we can sweep up what’s happened in the previous week, mop up what’s been in the Sunday papers and talk shows and throw forward to the upcoming week.

“We’ll aim to do all of that and more.”

Neil’s career as a political presenter and interviewer has spanned three decades, and he is the chairman and editor-in-chief of Press Holdings Media Group, publishers of The Spectator and other related titles.

He stepped down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News last year.

Neil is a former Sunday Times editor and was one of the BBC’s top political broadcasters for many years, presenting This Week, Daily Politics and BBC One’s Sunday Politics.

Andrew Neil previously presented Daily Politics on the BBC (Jeff Overs)

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport, said: “I’m delighted to be bringing Andrew Neil to Channel 4 at a time where politics forms such a huge part of our national conversation.

“Andrew’s new show will deliver big name politicians answering the questions the public want to hear. It’s another example of our huge commitment to public service journalism and current affairs at Channel 4.”

Ian Rumsey, managing director of television at ITN productions, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Andrew and Channel 4 on this new show.

“If ever there was a time when Britain needed forensic questioning, brilliant political insight and to hold those in power to account, it’s now. And there’s no finer broadcaster to do that.”

Sophie Raworth has hosted BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning current affairs programme, titled Sunday Morning, since January. The hour-long show, starting at 9am, was previously known to viewers as The Andrew Marr Show.

Sky News’ Sunday morning news and current affairs programme, Trevor Phillips on Sunday, airs from 8.30am.

Neil presented the Channel 4 programme Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road? in January.