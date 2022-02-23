Brenda Edwards shares family photo with her son Jamal following his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Brenda Edwards shares family photo with her son Jamal following his death

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 3.27pm
Singer and TV presenter Brenda Edwards has shared a family photo of her with her son Jamal following his death aged 31 (PA)
Singer and TV presenter Brenda Edwards has shared a family photo of her with her son Jamal following his death aged 31 (PA)

Singer and TV presenter Brenda Edwards has shared a family photo of her and her son Jamal Edwards following his death aged 31.

The Loose Women star, 52, posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts for the first time since her son’s death to share two photos of her with him and her daughter Tanisha at a photoshoot, where they can be seen smiling and laughing with one another.

Music entrepreneur Edwards gained fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

Friends and famous faces offered their support to the TV presenter in the comments, including her fellow Loose Women panellists Judi Love and Denise Welch, who both shared strings of heart emojis.

In a previous statement, which was read out on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday and shared on Loose Women’s Twitter account, Edwards said: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

“Myself, his sister Tanisha, and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

“As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PhD.”

Edwards was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

A host of figures from the British music industry and beyond have shared tributes to Edwards, including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Sir Richard Branson and former prime minister David Cameron.

Rapper Dave and Jessie J also paid their tributes.

Music mogul Simon Cowell described Edwards as an “extraordinarily talented young man”.

He wrote in a tribute on Twitter: “I had the pleasure of meeting @jamaledwards.

“He was an extraordinarily talented young man, so ambitious, a real entrepreneur and had a natural gift for talent.

“I was so very sorry to hear about his passing. I’m sending my love to his family. Rest in peace, Jamal. Much love, Simon”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier