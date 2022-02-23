Florence + The Machine return with new music after almost two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Florence + The Machine return with new music after almost two years

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 5.48pm
Florence and the Machine have released new single, King (Matt Crossick/PA).

Florence + The Machine have released a surprise new single entitled King, after teasing its release on the band’s social media.

The single is the first new music released by the band, fronted by Florence Welch, in almost two years.

The song hears Welch, 35, grappling with the idea of gender and womanhood as she repeatedly declares “I am no mother, I am no bride – I am king”.

Speaking about the new release, Welch said: “As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it.

“I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time.

“But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future… I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires.

“That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.

“I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

A new music video by Autumn de Wilde, who directed the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, has also been released to accompany King.

In the video, Welch is seen dressed in a purple cloak levitating above the ground, with a man standing below her before she later breaks his neck.

The band’s last album, High As Hope, was released in June 2018.

In April 2020, they released the song Light Of Love in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Florence Welch
Welch has fronted the band since its formation in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

The track was originally recorded for High As Hope and the band later revealed that all proceeds from the song would be donated to the Intensive Care Society.

In April 2021, Welch announced that she would be writing the music and lyrics for a stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, which is set to run on Broadway.

