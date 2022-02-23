Coronation Street promises ‘drama and intrigue’ in extended episodes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Coronation Street promises ‘drama and intrigue’ in extended episodes

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 5.53pm
ITV announces soap shake-up following schedule revamp (ITV/PA)
ITV announces soap shake-up following schedule revamp (ITV/PA)

Coronation Street producers have promised the upcoming season will be filled with “drama, humour, twists and intrigue” in new hour-long time slots.

The changes were announced by ITV in January as Coronation Street is extended to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm, while Emmerdale will move to a 7.30pm slot, directly clashing with BBC soap EastEnders.

Speaking about the upcoming storylines on Coronation Street, producer Iain MacLeod said: “It’s an exciting time for the show and these stories will propel us into the hour-long era with a bang and all the characteristic drama, humour, twists and intrigue that Corrie viewers have come to expect.

“We’ve got high-octane action with tragic heroine Abi, leading to life-and-death dilemmas.

“We’ve got riotous romantic intrigue for Daniel, with deliciously dastardly Daisy pulling out all the stops to keep her man.

“We’ve got the uber-complex Gary, who has finally turned his life around and is atoning for his sins with Kelly, only to find himself facing a final reckoning with the ghosts from his past.

“And we’ve got heart-stopping, high-stakes drama for Sarah, featuring a knife-edge showdown between Adam and his tormentor Lydia, which will leave you wondering which one’s the bad guy.

“All of this in one big serving per night. What’s not to love?”

He promised an action-packed season as Abi Webster presses the self-destruct button after her husband Kevin learns of her one-night stand.

Viewers can expect to see dramatic scenes as Abi finds herself in a high-speed stolen car chase and is rushed to hospital where she is forced to make a life-changing decision.

Adam Barlow, who has made a lifetime of mistakes, looks set to lose everything after his ex-girlfriend Lydia gets her revenge and turns his wife Sarah against him.

Meanwhile, terminally ill Laura hires a private detective, forcing killer Gary to answer difficult questions about the murder of Rick Neelan.

Viewers will also see a dark side to Daisy Midgeley as she becomes obsessed with keeping teacher Daniel Osbourne to herself after the reappearance of his old flame.

Fans of Emmerdale can also expect drama as cousins Charity and Chas Dingle declare a family war.

The timeslot change marks a new era for the soap as it celebrates its 50th year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier