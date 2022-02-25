FKA Twigs admits she used to ‘hate’ walking the red carpet at events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FKA Twigs admits she used to ‘hate’ walking the red carpet at events

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 2.08pm
FKA Twigs arriving at the NME Awards (David Parry/PA)
FKA Twigs has admitted she used to “hate” attending red carpet events but now makes them fun by viewing them as a “performance”.

The experimental pop singer spoke to NME after being announced as the latest recipient of its Godlike Genius prize – becoming the youngest solo artist to be honoured.

Discussing her relationship with fame, she said: “I used to hate doing red carpets whereas now I just look at it like a performance (where) I just think that I’m really fab. And then in my head it becomes fun.”

The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is sometimes written about in online gossip and tabloid websites but said they often struggled to categorise her.

Glastonbury Festival 2015 – Day 3
FKA Twigs performs at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

She said: “I feel like maybe that kind of press don’t know what to do with me.

“I’m probably a bit confusing for them.

“They know that I’m there, somewhere, but unfortunately I never do anything that interesting and so far I’m quite, like, unproblematic.

“So for them, I think an angle is maybe quite hard to find.”

Before finding fame as a solo artist, FKA Twigs performed as a backing dancer for Peter Andre and a photo of her with his children, Junior and Princess, recently resurfaced online.

She joked: “I think it’s iconic – I wasn’t sure I was an icon before (seeing the photo) but I’m sure now.

“I’ve hugged Junior and Princess. Has Dua Lipa done that? Has The Weeknd? Has Post Malone?

“No, they haven’t, so no one’s got anything on me now.”

The Godlike Genius prize will be presented at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

