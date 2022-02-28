Lack of British success at 28th annual SAG awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lack of British success at 28th annual SAG awards

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 5.38am
Notable lack of British success at 28th annual SAG awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

There was a notable lack of British success at this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, with UK talent being snubbed in almost every category.

British heavyweights including Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, lost out in their respective categories, as did Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast.

Cumberbatch lost out to Will Smith for best male actor in a leading role, who won for his performance in King Richard, and Colman was beaten by Jessica Chastain, who took best female actor in a leading role for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Cumberbatch lost out to Will Smith in the best male actor in a leading role category, who won for his role in King Richard (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Belfast cast members Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill took to the stage to introduce a clip from film, set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, but lost out to CODA for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Balfe also lost out to Ariana DeBose in the female actor in a supporting role category.

Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy Ted Lasso provided the only relief of the night, with it’s largely British cast receiving best ensemble in a comedy series.

Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy Ted Lasso provided the only relief of the night, with it’s largely British cast receiving best ensemble in a comedy series (Chris Pizzello/AP)

But Brett Goldstein was beaten to the top prize of best male actor in a comedy series by US co-star Ted Lasso, who scooped the prize for the second year running for his portrayal of the amateur football coach.

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, who were both nominated for best female actor in a comedy series, lost out to Jean Smart, who won the award for her role in US sitcom Hacks.

However one of the evening’s highlights came from British screen veteran Dame Helen Mirren who was given the SAG lifetime achievement award at the 28th annual ceremony.

However one of the evening’s highlights came from British screen veteran Dame Helen Mirren who was given the SAG lifetime achievement award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dame Helen, who is SAG’s most decorated recipient of the accolade, attributed her years of success to her mantra of “be on time and don’t be an ass”.

