Home Lifestyle

Benedict Cumberbatch thanks wife and kids as he receives star on Walk Of Fame

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 2.46am
Benedict Cumberbatch thanks wife and kids as he receives Walk Of Fame star (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Benedict Cumberbatch thanks wife and kids as he receives Walk Of Fame star (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Benedict Cumberbatch paid tribute to his wife and children as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, saying his career “wouldn’t be the half the ride without you.”

The multi-award winning actor said his Britishness made the event “incredibly painful” but he was also enjoying the “massive ego stroke”.

He was presented with the accolade on Monday by director JJ Abrams and Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige.

Benedict Cumberbatch Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
He was presented with the accolade on Monday by director JJ Abrams and Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In a short speech Cumberbatch thanked “a bunch of reprobates,” friends who he said would “love to be here to take the piss out of me.”

“I’m British, so part of me is finding this incredibly painful. The other part of me is quite enjoying this massive ego stroke,” he said.

Turning to his wife, Sophie Hunter, he continued: “Your support, your honesty, searing at times as it is, your style, your grace, your beauty, your generosity and your love are extraordinary.

Benedict Cumberbatch Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Benedict Cumberbatch attends a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I’m really enjoying this but it wouldn’t be half the ride if I was on my own without you as it is with you.”

He added that they had created an “amazing family of three extraordinary human beings” and also thanked his sons for keeping him grounded by calling him a “stupid fart-face”

“One day, in disguises, maybe we’ll sneak out here and have a little photograph all together on daddy’s star,” he said.

Benedict Cumberbatch Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Cumberbatch's The Power Of The Dog co star, Kodi Smit McPhee, also attended the ceremony (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“But you’re my little stars and I adore you.”

His The Power Of The Dog co star, Kodi Smit McPhee also attended the ceremony.

The actor’s star is the 2,714th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures it is located on 6918 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Line Store.

[[title]]

[[text]]

