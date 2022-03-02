Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday By Press Association March 2 2022, 5.49am Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hailey Bieber said the “most beautiful” part of her life is spending it with her popstar husband, as she paid tribute to him on his 28th birthday. The model, 25, said there were “a lot of amazing and beautiful things” about life, but they were trumped by living with Justin Bieber. Sharing a collection of intimate photos of the couple on Instagram she said: “Happy birthday my baby.” View this post on InstagramA post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) “There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. “I love you… here’s to 28.” The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 when Bieber was 24 and Hailey was 21. They exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Justin Bieber Amazon documentary pulls curtain back on his stage return Lil Nas X salutes the ‘gay agenda’ as he takes top prize at the MTV VMAs Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumours after ‘Mom and Dad’ Instagram post Hailey Bieber shuts down ‘beyond false’ rumours about Vegas video