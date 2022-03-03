Sean Lock honoured at inaugural National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sean Lock honoured at inaugural National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 1.33am
Sean Lock honoured at inaugural National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer (Ian West/PA)
Sean Lock honoured at inaugural National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer (Ian West/PA)

Sean Lock and the stars of Netflix’s Sex Education were among the winners at the inaugural Nation Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer.

Host Tom Allen began the show with a special acknowledgement to “our brother in comedy President Zelensky and the courageous people of Ukraine”, which received a standing ovation.

The awards honour emerging and established comedy talent, with the British public voting on key prizes, alongside two additional special recognition awards voted for by industry peers.

Bafta red carpet presenters 2022
Ceremony host Tom Allen, began the show with a special acknowledgement to the people of Ukraine and their president Volodymyr Zelensky (Ian West/PA)

An emotional tribute was made by veteran funny man Harry Hill to his late friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock, who died from cancer last year.

Lock went on to posthumously win the prize for outstanding male comedy entertainment performance for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, on which he was a team captain.

Show panellist Katherine Ryan also won outstanding female comedy entertainment performance for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

British Comedy Awards 2014 – London
An emotional tribute was made by veteran funny man Harry Hill to his late friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock, who died from cancer last year (Ian West/PA)

Netflix’s raunchy comedy Sex Education dominated the scripted categories, taking home four trophies.

Its stars Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa won outstanding comedy actress, outstanding comedy actor, and outstanding supporting role, respectively.

The series itself won in the best scripted comedy category.

Netflix’s raunchy comedy Sex Education dominated the scripted categories, taking home four trophies (Netflix/PA)

In the two special recognition awards, Billy Connolly was awarded the Victoria Wood Lifetime Achievement Award and Sharon Horgan received the Caroline Aherne Outstanding Achievement in Writing Award.

Other winners included Ricky Gervais for best stand up show, Taskmaster for best comedy entertainment show, and Chris and Rosie Ramsey for best comedy podcast, with Shagged, Married, Annoyed.

Internet sensation Munya Chawawa was also voted best breakthrough performer.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Internet sensation Munya Chawawa was also voted best breakthrough performer (Ian West/PA)

Accepting the award he joked: “There was a time that I really did believe that my future would be touring small northern towns as a JLS tribute act.

“Thanks to this award, that will not happen for at least another five years.”

Full exclusive coverage of the ceremony, held at the Camden Roundhouse in London, airs Saturday at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

