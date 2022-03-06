Dancing On Ice star misses out on spot in semi-finals following tense skate-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paralympian Stef Reid has become the latest celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice in a week that saw three contestants earn perfect scores from the judges.

The judging panel voted unanimously to save BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte following a tense skate-off between the pair.

After the result was announced, track and field star Reid said: “I have absolutely loved every moment. It is just not something that I ever thought I would be able to do.”

Stef Reid and Andy Buchanan (ITV)

Turning to her professional partner Andy Buchanan, she added: “Just learning to skate and getting to learn about performance and dance. I can’t thank you enough.”

The skate-off saw Whyte perform a high energy routine to Sanctify by Years & Years, while Reid took to the rink for an emotional performance to Michael Bolton’s romantic ballad How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.

Co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield praised both contestants and suggested the quality of performances this year had reached an all-time high.

They also revealed next week’s semi-finals will see the celebrity contestants skate twice and also include a double elimination.

Sunday night’s episode saw former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne all score the maximum 40 points.

A shocked Schofield said: “I genuinely think this is one of the best shows we have ever done.”

Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, delivered a skate inspired by the circus and Torvill and Dean’s “Barnum” performance from the World Championships in 1983.

Torvill burst into tears as she told him: “We know that technically your skating has always been good, but tonight everything came together.”

Visibly emotional, Gascoigne replied: “It was such an honour to recreate part of your life.”

Wyatt scored 40 for a routine inspired by tap dance and set to Puttin’ On The Ritz, prompting an excited response from her husband, model Max Rogers, who was in the studio audience and stood to applaud.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Cole was first on the rink and secured his perfect score by ending his routine with a headbanger move.

The Vamps singer Connor Ball, who fell during last week’s show and needed stitches, delivered a tentative skate to Cecilia by Simon and Garfunkel and scored 35 out of 40.

Afterwards, he told the judges, “it’s been a tough week”, and judge Oti Mabuse quipped: “You did a full performance without hurting yourself.”

Last week, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor was eliminated from the show after losing in the skate-off to Whyte.