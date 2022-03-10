Attendee outfits do not disappoint at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Attendee outfits at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) did not disappoint as the ceremony returned in person in Santa Monica, California.

English designer Jenny Beavan won the prize for excellence in period film for her work on Disney’s Cruella and actor Andrew Garfield was honoured with the Spotlight Award.

But guests arriving at the event on Wednesday took to the red carpet with aplomb.

Ruth E Carter, winner of the CDGA Excellence in Contemporary Film award, brought a splash of bright blue to the red carpet event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress Anne Heche wore a sparkling green and gold dress with matching jewelled sunglasses and black boots with gold prints (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Shawna Trpcic, who won the excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television award for her work on The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1, channelled a sci-fi look in her choice of outfit (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mandi Line opted for a rock-cowboy look with gold hoop earrings and a black blazer with studded trim (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Coco Jones appeared alongside her Bel Air co-star Jabari Banks, in a Sophie Couture dress, at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

B Akerlund, who won the CDGA prize for Excellence in Short Form Design, donned a ruffled red cape, with multiple layers (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose and Judith Light offset each other in their respective black and white outfits (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stephanie Beatriz, who presented one of the awards at the CDGA shone in a floor-length gilded floral patterned dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Designer Ami Goodheart wore sparkling white trousers and a matching loose white blazer, which offset her bubblegum pink hair (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress Casey Wilson wore a flowing deep pink dress for the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Designer Sanja M Hays opted for a floor-length black and white pencil dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield, who was honoured with the CDGA Spotlight Award, wore all black with matching patterned shirt and tie and a blazer with shiny lapels from Saint Laurent (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)