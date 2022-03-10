Attendee outfits do not disappoint at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Attendee outfits do not disappoint at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 5.41am Updated: March 10 2022, 6.53am
Attendee outfits do not disappoint at the 24th Costume Designer Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Attendee outfits do not disappoint at the 24th Costume Designer Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Attendee outfits at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) did not disappoint as the ceremony returned in person in Santa Monica, California.

English designer Jenny Beavan won the prize for excellence in period film for her work on Disney’s Cruella and actor Andrew Garfield was honoured with the Spotlight Award.

But guests arriving at the event on Wednesday took to the red carpet with aplomb.

24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ruth E Carter, winner of the CDGA Excellence in Contemporary Film award, brought a splash of bright blue to the red carpet event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Actress Anne Heche wore a sparkling green and gold dress with matching jewelled sunglasses and black boots with gold prints (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Shawna Trpcic, who won the excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television award for her work on The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1, channelled a sci-fi look in her choice of outfit (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Mandi Line opted for a rock-cowboy look with gold hoop earrings and a black blazer with studded trim (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Coco Jones appeared alongside her Bel Air co-star Jabari Banks, in a Sophie Couture dress, at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
B Akerlund, who won  the CDGA prize for Excellence in Short Form Design, donned a ruffled red cape, with multiple layers (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose and Judith Light offset each other in their respective black and white outfits (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Stephanie Beatriz, who presented one of the awards at the CDGA shone in a floor-length gilded floral patterned dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Designer Ami Goodheart wore sparkling white trousers and a matching loose white blazer, which offset her bubblegum pink hair  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Actress Casey Wilson wore a flowing deep pink dress for the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Designer Sanja M Hays opted for a floor-length black and white pencil dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Andrew Garfield, who was honoured with the CDGA Spotlight Award, wore all black with matching patterned shirt and tie and a blazer with shiny lapels from Saint Laurent (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]