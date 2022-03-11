Monty Python’s Flying Circus repeats to return to TV after 35 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monty Python’s Flying Circus repeats to return to TV after 35 years

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 3.21pm
Repeats of Monty Python’s Flying Circus will be aired regularly on That’s TV (Python (Monty) (Pictures Limited/BBC/PA)
Monty Python’s Flying Circus is returning to UK terrestrial television for the first time in almost 35 years.

The cult comedy sketch series was created by the comedy group Monty Python, consisting of Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman and John Cleese, also known as the Pythons.

The show, often shortened to Monty Python, was first recorded in September 1969, with the first episode premiering on BBC One in October of the same year.

In total, 45 episodes of the show aired over four series.

The BBC last repeated the Bafta-award-winning series almost 35 years ago in 1988.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus anniversay
The comedy sketch show first aired on BBC One in 1969 (Python (Monty) Pictures Limited/BBC/PA)

That’s TV, available Freeview, Sky and Freesat, has announced it has acquired the exclusive network TV rights to all four of the show’s series.

The channel, which shows classic TV series, documentaries and music, will air the episodes uncut every weeknight at 9pm from Monday March 14.

Members of the Pythons have previously expressed their surprise at the fact the show has not been repeated more frequently.

Cleese, 82, has suggested that the BBC was refusing to rerun the show because it was “too funny”.

He told Radio 4’s Today show: “It might not contrast well with some of the comedy they’re doing now, that’s the only explanation I’ve got.”

Monty Python live shows
The show was created by John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam. Chapman died in 1989 aged 48 (PA)

That’s TV is currently amassing the rights to broadcast hundreds of episodes of classic TV shows.

The free-to-air channel is already showing re-runs of Russ Abbot’s Madhouse, The Benny Hill Show, Kenny Everett and Les Dawson’s entertainment show Sez Les.

That’s TV Head of Programming, Kris Vaiksalu said: “For over 50 years, Monty Python’s Flying Circus has had audiences in stitches of laughter.

“The show is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedy series ever made in the world.

“It is truly timeless, and its influence continues to be seen today.

“The Pythons are part of our national heritage but for too long this iconic show has been left buried in the archives.

“We are proud to have acquired the exclusive free TV rights to every episode and will be showing them all in full and uncut on That’s TV this spring.”

Uncut episodes of Monty Python’s Flying Circus will begin airing on That’s TV every weeknight at 9pm from March 14.

