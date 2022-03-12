Joe Wicks announces wife Rosie Jones is pregnant with third baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Joe Wicks announces wife Rosie Jones is pregnant with third baby

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 8.03pm
Joe Wicks (Matt Crossick/PA)
Joe Wicks (Matt Crossick/PA)

Fitness expert Joe Wicks has announced that he and wife Rosie Jones are expecting their third child.

The 36-year-old – famously known as The Body Coach – and his wife already share a daughter, Indigo aged three, and a two-year-old son called Marley.

Wicks announced their baby news on social media on Saturday with a photograph of the smiling couple holding an ultrasound scan.

The baby is expected to be born later this year in September.

Posting to his 4.3 million followers on Instagram, he wrote: “I’ve been sooo excited to share this news.

“We are having another baby. Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister.

“We can’t wait to welcome them into the world in September. Love you Rosie. Thank you x”

The couple have already received an outpouring of congratulations from fans and celebrities.

Former Saturdays singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes commented: “Congratulations to you both, lovely news.”

Podcaster and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher wrote: “whoooooop! Huge congratulations!”

While celebrity chef Jamie Oliver posted “amazing congratulations” alongside three clapping hands emojis.

Wicks became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic after he began posting daily YouTube videos of PE Lessons for families to take part.

In 2021, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was awarded an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]