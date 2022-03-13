Sir Kenneth Branagh hails return of the big screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Kenneth Branagh hails return of the big screen

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 8.47pm
Sir Kenneth Branagh at the 75th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)
Sir Kenneth Branagh at the 75th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Sir Kenneth Branagh has issued a plea for streaming services to exist alongside cinema, hailing the big screen as “alive” and asking the two to “live together”.

Belfast, a semi-autobiographical film written and directed by Sir Kenneth, took home the award for Outstanding British Film at the 75th Bafta ceremony on March 13.

The film follows Buddy, a young boy growing up in a working class family in Belfast during the Troubles.

While accepting the award, Sir Kenneth, 61, said: “Thank you to British cinema audiences for watching in tonnage a UK and Irish cinema film at UK and Ireland cinemas.

“All hail the streaming revolution but all hail the big screen too, it’s alive, and long may they live together.

Belfast-born Sir Kenneth also referenced the historic conflict in Northern Ireland that inspired the film, saying: “This is a black and white film about the Troubles, it was not an easy pitch but when the great talent in this room dreams up anything similarly unlikely to make or to finance, please remember if you build it, they will come.

“Build it with passion and truth and believe in the originality and uniqueness of your story and your voice and believe in the imagination of the public to embrace every and any kind of story well told.

“We are so proud to be included in this year’s films, they are all outstanding, thank you very much for being so kind to ours, we deeply appreciate it.”

Belfast has received seven Oscar nominations.

They include best picture, best director and best original screenplay along with best supporting actress for Dame Judi Dench and best supporting actor for Ciaran Hinds.

