Rolling Stones unveil new tongue design ahead of European tour

The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new design of their trademark tongue to celebrate their 60th anniversary and forthcoming European tour.

The band, made up of current members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, are embarking on their SIXTY tour this summer.

To mark the anniversary and tour, award-winning British designer Mark Norton has created a new version of the Stones’ famous tongue logo.

The new design uses the original tongue outline, but the classic red colour has been replaced with a mix of bright tones, with a pink and yellow outline encasing a colourful blue pattern.

The original tongue was created by British designer John Pasche in 1970 and has become synonymous with the band.

The new tour will consist of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe, starting in Madrid on June 1.

The Stones will also make a return to their home turf, with a concert at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium and two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London.

When the Stones take to the stage in Hyde Park on June 25, another veteran musician will be performing on the world-famous Pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

A new version of the Rolling Stones’ trademark tongue has been unveiled ahead of the band’s SIXTY tour (Mark Norton/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney is headlining the festival at Worthy Farm for the second time, having last performed there in 2004.

The Stones will be joined on their SIXTY tour by Steve Jordan on drums after the death of the band’s long-time drummer Charlie Watts.

Jordan, 65, was drafted in to play on the Stones’ No Filter tour last year when Watts was unable to perform due to health issues.

Watts later died on August 24 2021 at the age of 80.

The SIXTY tour will include a number of classic Stones songs like Gimme Shelter, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

The show will also feature high-level production including sprawling stages, cutting-edge lighting and state-of-the-art video design.

– The Rolling Stones’ SIXTY tour will run from June 1 to July 31 2022.