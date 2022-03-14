Rolling Stones unveil new tongue design ahead of European tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rolling Stones unveil new tongue design ahead of European tour

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 8.53am
The Rolling Stones are embarking on a European tour in June (J Bouquet/PA)
The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new design of their trademark tongue to celebrate their 60th anniversary and forthcoming European tour.

The band, made up of current members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, are embarking on their SIXTY tour this summer.

To mark the anniversary and tour, award-winning British designer Mark Norton has created a new version of the Stones’ famous tongue logo.

The new design uses the original tongue outline, but the classic red colour has been replaced with a mix of bright tones, with a pink and yellow outline encasing a colourful blue pattern.

The original tongue was created by British designer John Pasche in 1970 and has become synonymous with the band.

The new tour will consist of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe, starting in Madrid on June 1.

The Stones will also make a return to their home turf, with a concert at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium and two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London.

When the Stones take to the stage in Hyde Park on June 25, another veteran musician will be performing on the world-famous Pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

Rolling Stones tongue
A new version of the Rolling Stones’ trademark tongue has been unveiled ahead of the band’s SIXTY tour (Mark Norton/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney is headlining the festival at Worthy Farm for the second time, having last performed there in 2004.

The Stones will be joined on their SIXTY tour by Steve Jordan on drums after the death of the band’s long-time drummer Charlie Watts.

Jordan, 65, was drafted in to play on the Stones’ No Filter tour last year when Watts was unable to perform due to health issues.

Watts later died on August 24 2021 at the age of 80.

The SIXTY tour will include a number of classic Stones songs like Gimme Shelter, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

The show will also feature high-level production including sprawling stages, cutting-edge lighting and state-of-the-art video design.

– The Rolling Stones’ SIXTY tour will run from June 1 to July 31 2022.

