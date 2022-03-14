Anne-Marie reveals why she feels ‘really proud’ about her Brit Awards tumble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anne-Marie reveals why she feels ‘really proud’ about her Brit Awards tumble

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 5.01pm
Anne-Marie carried on performing as she stumbled whilst coming down some steps during the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie has said she feels “really proud” she carried on after falling during her performance at the Brit Awards.

The pop singer, 30, took a tumble while on stage during the annual ceremony at London’s O2 Arena in early February.

She said the positive reaction from fans had made her “emotional”.

After making an entrance from inside a giant heart while performing her hit Don’t Play with YouTuber and rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Anne-Marie slipped while descending some stairs.

Despite her tumble, The Voice UK coach pushed on with her set.

She told Cosmopolitan UK: “The ankle’s alright. It’s not too bad. It’s better than what I thought it was going to be… I thought it was going to fall off, the direction it went in.

“No, it’s OK. I’m surprised I was even able to walk and carry on the performance. I was just really proud that I did that. Everyone was so nice about it.

“Afterwards, I was so emotional because everyone was so positive about it and being kind to me, that I was actually crying more about that than crying about what actually happened.

“(The memes) were making me laugh so much, I couldn’t not post them.”

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Anne-Marie on the red carpet at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

After her fall, fans on social media sent messages of support and praised her for carrying on with her performance.

Some compared it with the moment Madonna toppled down some steps while performing at the 2015 Brit Awards.

Anne-Marie also discussed the advice she would give to her younger self.

She said: “For me, it would be a lot about… I was always worried all the time.

“And that is so stressful and draining and time-consuming, because you think worrying is going to make things better or be able to fix things before they happen. But it’s so pointless.

“To be honest I’ve only just figured that out – it’s not even to my younger self, it’s to myself two years ago.

“Realising how short life is, and having the most fun possible. That’s what I’d say to myself.”

Watch the full interview on Cosmopolitan UK’s YouTube channel.

