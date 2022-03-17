Kate Garraway to host new ITV Saturday morning show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kate Garraway to host new ITV Saturday morning show

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 11.39am
Kate Garraway will host a new ITV Saturday morning show (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway will host a new ITV Saturday morning show (Yui Mok/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway is to host a brand new Saturday morning show following an ITV weekend schedule revamp, the broadcaster has announced.

Garraway’s Good Stuff will see the broadcaster, 54, joined by friends and celebrities in a new lifestyle magazine show starting this spring.

The presenter will give viewers the best start to their weekend, including the latest health and wellbeing tips as well as food inspiration for a Saturday night dinner, ITV said.

Big Zuu
Big Zuu will host his own breakfast show on Sunday mornings (Ian West/PA)

The broadcaster’s weekend schedule shake-up will see famous faces presenting four new series on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

There will be three new shows for Sunday mornings throughout the summer, kicking off with Big Zuu’s Breakfast Show.

The chef and musician’s show will feature cooking, music and chat with star guests in the one-hour episodes.

Katie Piper
Katie Piper will host a topical chat show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope will also have her own Sunday morning show, which will be followed by a slot featuring TV presenter Katie Piper, who will both have their own brand of topical chat and guests, ITV said.

Head of ITV Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe said: “I’m delighted we can bring this brilliant line-up of presenters to our weekend mornings starting this spring.

“The shows will offer the perfect mix of entertainment, chat and food to get our viewers ready for their Saturday and Sundays ahead.” 
 
Amanda Ross, executive producer for all four shows, added: “These four very different hosts guarantee us all an exciting summer of variety on ITV weekend mornings. We couldn’t be more delighted.”

