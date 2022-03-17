Kylie Minogue will not appear during Comic Relief after positive Covid test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kylie Minogue will not appear during Comic Relief after positive Covid test

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 9.01pm
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kylie Minogue will not appear during Comic Relief after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pop superstar, 53, said she was “so sorry” to miss the annual charity broadcast but she had been recovering from the virus.

She was due to appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC comedy Ghosts, which stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

However, she encouraged fans to join her in watching the coverage on TV from home.

It came after comedian Joel Dommett was forced to pull out of presenting late-night show The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon alongside AJ Odudu after also testing positive.

He will be replaced by TV star Vernon Kay.

Minogue tweeted: “So sorry to miss my planned visit to #BBCGhosts Button House for #ComicRelief2022 as I’ve been recovering from Covid.

“I WILL, however, be watching @BBCOne 7pm Friday to see what fun @comicrelief has in store for us! Don’t forget to tune in & support the incredible work they do!”

The Comic Relief Prizeathon will follow the BBC News At Ten and continue Red Nose Day celebrations.

Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball were previously announced as the hosts of the main Red Nose Day fundraising show, which will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.35pm on Friday with The Red Nose Day Comic Relief TV special broadcasting from 7pm.

