Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Camila Cabello join line-up for Concert for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Camila Cabello join line-up for Concert for Ukraine

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 10.37am
Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and rock band Snow Patrol are among the musical acts announced for charity event Concert for Ukraine.

The two-hour fundraising event, which is raising money for the humanitarian appeal in the Ukraine, will also feature performances by Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter.

The event, being held on March 29, is to be broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures, all of whom have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and media and entertainment group Global to stage the fundraiser.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk – Show – London
Camila Cabello (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The broadcast will combine musical performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the difficulties faced by those affected by the conflict.

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening, with the event taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast – estimated to be more than £3 million – will be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

Cabello, who rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before launching a successful solo career, said: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine.

“As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Scottish singer Sande said: “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis.

Graham Norton Show – London
Emeli Sande (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

Porter said he was “thankful to be able to raise my voice in the chorus of peace” adding: “Together we can show our support for those who are sadly affected by the current world’s events.”

The event will also see Global host a live broadcast from backstage with a show aired on its Heart and Capital networks.

Concert For Ukraine will be broadcast live on Tuesday March 29 on ITV and STV, as well as online on ITV Hub and STV Player.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier