BBC ‘on fire creatively’ as four major dramas slated for a second series

The BBC is “on fire creatively” its Chief Content Officer has said, as four major dramas have been slated for a second series.

Charlotte Moore said highly popular shows The Tourist, The Responder, Vigil and Time have all been commissioned to return to screens.

All four shows were watched by millions across the UK following their respective launches.

The Tourist is currently the highest-rating drama of 2022 with 12 million viewers tuning in for its first episode.

The Tourist starred Jamie Dornan as a truck driver who faces a life-or-death situation after waking up in the middle of the Australian outback (Ian West/PA)

Jamie Dornan stars as a truck driver who faces a life-or-death situation after waking up with no memory in the middle of the Australian outback.

Starring Martin Freeman, The Responder was the second most popular new drama this year with 10 million viewers across 30 days, with filming set to return to Liverpool.

Following its launch last year, dark mystery thriller Vigil, starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston, was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch in three years since Bodyguard in 2018.

The series attracted an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30 days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6 million viewers over 30 days.

Emotional prison-based drama Time, starring Sean Bean, will also return but feature a new cast (BBC/PA)

Emotional prison-based drama Time, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, will also return but feature a new cast, with season two set in a female prison.

“The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC,” said Ms Moore.

Further information about each series will be revealed in due course.