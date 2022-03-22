Sir Kenneth Branagh to miss Oscar Wilde Awards after positive Covid-19 test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Kenneth Branagh will miss this year’s Oscar Wilde Awards, due to be held on Thursday, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The award-winning director was due to be honoured at the ceremony, which takes place in Los Angeles just days before the 94th Academy Awards.

The stars of his Oscar-nominated film Belfast, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe are due to attend, with Dornan also being honoured, and Balfe presenting.

The PA news agency understands that Sir Kenneth plans to send a taped acceptance speech.

He was also unable to make an appearance at a Producers Guild Awards (PGA) event on Saturday and participated virtually instead.

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay, who goes head to head with Sir Kenneth for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, will also be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards.

Balfe is a previous winner of an Oscar Wilde award and will present the Wilde Card Award to up and coming Irish actor Donall O Healai.

The ceremony is due to be held at the Ebell of Los Angeles on March 24, having previously moved venue due to concerns over coronavirus.