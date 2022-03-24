Miles Teller faces off against members of the mafia in new trailer for The Offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Miles Teller faces off against members of the mafia in new trailer for The Offer

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 2.57am
Miles Teller faces off against members of the mafia in new trailer for The Offer (Ian West/PA)

Miles Teller faces off against members of the mafia in a new trailer for The Offer, a TV series about the making of “the greatest film almost never made” – The Godfather.

The actor stars alongside Giovanni Ribisi, in the series which tells the story of the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic in 1972.

The official trailer shows Teller sitting down with Ribisi, who accuses him of making a movie “that makes my people look like animals”.

“The Godfather is bringing us problems,” Ribisi is told by a shady figure, as he asks if he needs to “take care of it”.

Teller, who will play Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy, is also joined by Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, Matthew Goode, and Fantastic Beasts actor Dan Fogler – who plays Coppola.

The trailer reveals how Coppola is brought on as “someone who understands Italians” and highlights a famous scene which shows “family”, rather than gangsters, fighting over pasta sauce.

The original 1972 classic film starred Marlon Brando as mafia boss Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son, Michael.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil European Premiere – London
Teller is joined by Ted Lasso star Juno Temple for the series about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic film (Ian West/PA)

The new trailer also references Brando’s notoriously difficult-to-work-with nature, leading Teller to ask “can one thing go right with this picture?”

Following scenes showing guns drawn and threats made, Teller adds: “This is what it’s all about, the excitement, the thrill.. that’s movie magic baby.”

Parts of the iconic Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles feature in the clips as well as The Godfather’s famous theme tune.

The limited series will be available to stream on Paramount+ from April 28.

