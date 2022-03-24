Ted Lasso continues awards season success at Artios casting awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ted Lasso continues awards season success at Artios casting awards

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 3.43am
Ted Lasso continues awards season success at Artios casting awards (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Richmond-based football comedy Ted Lasso has continued its run of award season success with recognition at the Artios casting awards.

The series has already won multiple accolades at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice Awards (CCA) and the Emmys, as has its predominantly British cast.

Jason Sudeikis stars as the eponymous coach Lasso and is joined by Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Nick Mohammed.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
The series follows the journey of the affable American who is brought in to coach premier league side Richmond AFC.

Casting directors Theo Park and Olissa Rogers picked up the award for comedy Television Pilot and First Season at the Casting Society’s 37th annual Artios Awards.

The ceremony took place virtually on Wednesday.

The 90th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Oscar-nominated Coda was also recognised for its casting, picking up the award for Studio or Independent Drama film.

West Side Story and Don’t Look Up received awards for best casting in the big budget drama and comedy categories respectively.

The casting team behind Marvel Blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home was also handed The Zeitgeist Award for their work on the web-slinging blockbuster.

