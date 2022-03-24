The Apprentice stars surprise commuters ahead of series finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Apprentice stars surprise commuters ahead of series finale

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.09pm
The Apprentice finalists surprised commuters ahead of the final (Ian West/PA)
Tim Campbell and the finalists of TV show The Apprentice surprised commuters at London Liverpool Street station ahead of the final episode which will see one of them crowned the winner.

The BBC One show finalists Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn posed at a pop-up of the Loser’s Cafe, which offered beverages on the concourse, during morning rush hour on Thursday.

Campbell, who won the first series of the show in 2005 and replaced Claude Littner in the boardroom for the latest season, conducted a BBC Concert Orchestra which performed the show’s famous theme tune to commuters.

The Apprentice
Harpreet Kaur, Tim Campbell and Kathryn Burn of The Apprentice on the concourse at Liverpool Street Station in London ahead of the final on Thursday evening (Ian West/PA)

There was also an appearance by the series’ infamous “Turdal Wave” logo, which welcomed workers into the city on the day the final of the show will be aired.

The winner of the Lord Sugar-fronted business reality show will receive £250,000 of investment into their business and enter a partnership with the tycoon.

Campbell said: “Harpreet and Kathryn are two amazing contestants who have really exemplified what it takes to be a great candidate on the show.

The Apprentice
Tim Campbell conducts the BBC Concert Orchestra as they perform the theme from The Apprentice (Ian West/PA)

“Both have led from the front in terms of winning tasks and both have contributed really well in terms of successful tasks or learning along the way.

“These two young ladies have collaborated, are really passionate and are both determined to succeed.

“It’s going to be a tough decision for Lord Sugar to decide who he is going to invest in.

The Apprentice
Kathryn Burn and Harpreet Kaur stand next to a logo that was designed in the first episode of The Apprentice (Ian West/PA)

The Liverpool Street station stunt also coincided with Lord Sugar’s birthday.

Campbell added: “A massive happy birthday to Lord Sugar and today on his birthday he is going to gift someone an amazing £250,000.

“He is an amazing entrepreneur, one of Britain’s greatest.

The Apprentice
a pop-up Losers’ Cafe was installed in the station for the stunt (Ian West/PA)

“He’s invested over £3 million in business across his time on the show.

“He’s created jobs, given people life-changing opportunities, and he should be someone we are really proud of.”

The Apprentice final will be broadcast at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will be followed by The Apprentice: You’re Hired spin-off on BBC Two at 10pm, with comedian Tom Allen interviewing the winner, runner-up and Lord Sugar.

