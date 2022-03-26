This year’s Oscars telecast to feature ASL interpretation for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle

This year’s Oscars telecast to feature ASL interpretation for the first time

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 1.33am
This year’s Oscars telecast to feature ASL interpretation for the first time (Ian West/PA)
This year’s Oscars live telecast will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for the first time.

A stream of the 94th annual awards, available on the Academy’s YouTube channel, will feature a team of deaf interpreters in order to provide an “enhanced experience” for those in need.

It comes following the success of best picture-nominated Coda, which follows the family of Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults.

The film and its cast of predominantly deaf actors have already picked up multiple accolades throughout the 2022 awards season, including three Academy nominations on Sunday.

33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards – Backstage
The news comes following the success of best picture-nominated Coda, which follows the family of Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults (Jordan Strauss/PGA/AP)

Troy Kotsur, who plays Ruby’s father Frank Rossi, has already won best supporting actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice Awards (CCA) and the Baftas.

An ASL feed will also reportedly be accessible to viewers watching on the Academy website.

Jeanell English, VP, Impact and Operations, told The Hollywood Reporter that “diversity and representation have been a priority” at this year’s show.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done, but it’s not nearly enough and we are committed to continuing to do as much as we can in this journey,” she said.

