This year’s Oscars telecast to feature ASL interpretation for the first time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Oscars live telecast will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for the first time.

A stream of the 94th annual awards, available on the Academy’s YouTube channel, will feature a team of deaf interpreters in order to provide an “enhanced experience” for those in need.

It comes following the success of best picture-nominated Coda, which follows the family of Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults.

The film and its cast of predominantly deaf actors have already picked up multiple accolades throughout the 2022 awards season, including three Academy nominations on Sunday.

The news comes following the success of best picture-nominated Coda, which follows the family of Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults (Jordan Strauss/PGA/AP)

Troy Kotsur, who plays Ruby’s father Frank Rossi, has already won best supporting actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice Awards (CCA) and the Baftas.

An ASL feed will also reportedly be accessible to viewers watching on the Academy website.

Jeanell English, VP, Impact and Operations, told The Hollywood Reporter that “diversity and representation have been a priority” at this year’s show.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done, but it’s not nearly enough and we are committed to continuing to do as much as we can in this journey,” she said.