Britain’s Got Talent returns in April after two-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Britain’s Got Talent returns in April after two-year hiatus

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 4.47pm
Britain’s Got Talent returns in April after two-year hiatus (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Britain’s Got Talent returns in April after two-year hiatus (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent is returning to TV screens in April after almost two years.

The talent show, featuring judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, returns after the ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Filming of the 15th series had been scheduled to begin early last year, however, production was delayed before being postponed until 2022.

The show typically airs from around April until July, with the semi-final and final stages broadcast live.

Difficulties in filming amid the pandemic were compounded because acts travel from all over the UK and sometimes abroad to take part in the show.

The last series saw 2009 winners Diversity perform a Black Lives Matter-inspired routine in which a man in a police uniform knelt on Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

The routine, which sparked more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, won the must-see moment at the 2021 TV Bafta Awards, which is voted for by the public.

Cowell, who created the show, was replaced by Banjo on the judging panel for the final and semi-finals of the last series as he was recovering from a back injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]