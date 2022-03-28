Jane Campion becomes third woman in history to win best director Oscar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jane Campion becomes third woman in history to win best director Oscar

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 5.39am Updated: March 28 2022, 9.11am
Jane Campion (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jane Campion (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jane Campion has become the third woman in history to win the best director Oscar, as the Academy celebrated a female filmmaker for two consecutive years.

The New Zealand-born director took home the prize for her western The Power Of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Campion is the the first woman to be nominated twice for the directing prize, after also landing a nod for her 1993 film The Piano.

Oscar for best director: female winners.
(PA Graphics)

The period drama, starring Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, and a young Anna Paquin, landed her the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival, the first first female filmmaker to receive the gong, as well as the Oscar for best original screenplay.

Hunter and Paquin were also named best actress and best supporting actress for their turns as a mute Scottish woman who travels to a remote part of New Zealand and her young daughter.

Campion’s triumph follows the success of Chloe Zhao at the 2021 Oscars, where she was recognised for her directing of Nomadland.

Zhao made history as the first woman of colour to win the prize, and only the second woman ever, following on from Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

Since The Piano, Campion’s films have included The Portrait Of A Lady, starring Nicole Kidman and John Malkovich; Holy Smoke! which reunited her with Keitel; In the Cut, starring Meg Ryan, and the John Keats biopic Bright Star, starring Ben Whishaw.

94th Academy Awards – Press Room
Jane Campion (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She took a lengthy hiatus from cinema to co-create and direct the TV miniseries Top Of The Lake and its sequel China Girl, starring Elisabeth Moss, which were widely acclaimed and nominated for a string of awards.

The Power Of The Dog marks Campion’s first film since 2009’s Bright Star and was immediately tipped as an awards front runner.

Speaking in the Oscar winners’ room following her best director triumph, she said: “I’m very proud to have won tonight for my film, for my crew and for my cast, but also just to be another woman who is going to be followed by a fourth, a fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth.

“I’m very excited that this is moving fast now. Equality matters.

“I look at the other Oscar nominees for best director and I think they’re all extraordinary directors and I’ve learnt at their feet.

“Maybe this time it’s me but, maybe it’s a lottery, I don’t know, but I’m proud and grateful to the Academy for choosing me on this occasion.”

Campion’s path to Oscar glory has included wins at the Baftas and the Directors Guild of America, but she faced a speedbump after she made a remark about tennis stars Venus and Serana Williams while accepting the best director gong at the Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA).

During her acceptance speech for best director at the CCA, Campion said she was “honoured” to be in the same room as Venus and Serena, but added they “don’t play against the guys like I have to”.

Following a backlash to her comments online, Campion apologised for her “thoughtless” comment, saying she “did not intend to devalue these two legendary black women and world-class athletes”.

