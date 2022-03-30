OJ Simpson says Will Smith was wrong to hit Chris Rock over ‘semi-unfunny’ joke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

OJ Simpson says Will Smith was wrong to hit Chris Rock over ‘semi-unfunny’ joke

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 2.47am
OJ Simpson says Will Smith was wrong to hit Chris Rock over ‘semi-unfunny’ joke (Tim Ockenden/PA)
OJ Simpson says Will Smith was wrong to hit Chris Rock over ‘semi-unfunny’ joke (Tim Ockenden/PA)

OJ Simpson says Will Smith was “wrong” to hit Chris Rock over the comedian’s “semi-unfunny” joke at the Oscars.

The controversial former NFL player said he “understood the feeling” of being made fun of by comedians, adding he had occasionally wanted to “b-slap a couple of those guys”.

It comes as discourse rages on about the altercation at the 94th Academy Awards, during which best actor winner Smith slapped Rock across the face for a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Giving his opinion on the incident in a video posted online, Simpson said: “It was unfortunate, I think Will was wrong.

“I understood the feeling, in my life I’ve been through a lot of crap.

“When I was raising two young kids, every comedian in the country had an OJ routine, and don’t think I wouldn’t want to b-slap a couple of those guys.”

He continued: “But you’ve got to accept that that’s human, I didn’t even think that was all that egregious… it was a semi-unfunny joke.”

Simpson added that if he had done a similar thing in front of “a billion people watching around the world” he would have been given life in prison.

94th Academy Awards
It comes as discourse rages on about the altercation at the 94th Academy Awards, during which best actor winner Smith slapped Rock across the face (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

During the trial he was represented by reality star Kim Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian.

He was later jailed following an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 and served a lengthy sentence before being released in 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]