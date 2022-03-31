Summer Of Soul producer says Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘stained’ the Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Summer Of Soul producer says Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘stained’ the Oscars

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 5.07am
Summer Of Soul producer says both Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘stained’ the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Summer Of Soul producer says both Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘stained’ the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning documentary maker Joseph Patel says Will Smith and Chris Rock “stained” the Oscars with their behaviour.

The producer said Smith’s actions were “selfish” but added Rock had been an “absolute f****** d***” for his incorrect description of his winning production team and the historic moment.

Summer Of Soul won the Oscar for best documentary feature at the 94th Academy Awards, and was produced by The Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson alongside Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein.

The award was presented to the team by Rock, moments after he was slapped by Smith for a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

But Patel said the behaviour of both men had “stained what should have been a beautiful moment for us.”

“What I didn’t hear in that moment walking to stage but was told of afterwards is what Chris Rock said when reading our name from the winner’s card,” he wrote in a Twitter thread.

“The winner is ‘Summer of Soul… Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson and… 4 white guys.’ WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F***?????”

He explained: “The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award.

94th Academy Awards – Show
The best documentary award was presented to the team by Rock, moments after he was slapped by Smith for a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I was ecstatic that I was the 3RD South Asian to win that night – after Riz and Aneil Karia won earlier in the night for The Long Goodbye.

“3 South Asians winning on the same night – that’s never happened before! And it’s meaningful! It’s history!

“I’m a big boy – I can take a joke. Comedians make jokes. But not in that moment. What a shitty, disrespectful thing to do.

“So I’m angry. Angry at Will Smith. Angry at Chris Rock. Angry for me. Angry for Ahmir. Angry for my fellow filmmakers.”

Patel added that he “didn’t have the stomach” to watch the ceremony back later.

“I probably never will. Thank you, Chris – You absolute f****** d***.

“What both Will AND Chris did really stained what should have been a beautiful moment for us.”

