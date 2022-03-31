Top Boy to end with third and final series on Netflix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Top Boy to end with third and final series on Netflix

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 4.49pm
Top Boy (Netflix)
Top Boy (Netflix)

Top Boy will come to an end with a third and final series on Netflix, the streaming service has announced.

The final episodes of the critically acclaimed show will decide who can reign as Top Boy of Summerhouse.

The series, created and written by Ronan Bennett, is set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney and stars Ashley Walters, Micheal Ward and Kane Robinson.

The show first aired on Channel 4, starting in 2011, before it was revived by Netflix in 2019 following interest from rapper Drake, who serves as an executive producer on the new incarnation.

The second Netflix series launched on the series earlier this month to show Jamie (Ward) getting out of prison and disrupting Dushane’s (Walters) unrivalled rule of Summerhouse, while Sully (Robinson) emerged from his reclusive life to defend his family.

Myriam Raja, who was a director mentee on the first series of the show and went on to direct the sixth episode of series, will serve as lead director on the third outing.

Walters and Robinson will serve as executive producers, alongside Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur.

Top Boy UK Premiere – London
Ashley Walters with Drake (Ian West/PA)

Walters and Robinson said: “For those that have followed the journey from the start, you will know how much this show means to everyone on our team and we wholeheartedly know how much it means to you.

“These characters have been a part of our lives for over a decade now and without everyone’s support we couldn’t have come this far.

“Whilst the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

“With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.

“We’re very excited about what’s next and thank you for riding with us. We appreciate you. See you again soon.”

Filming for the new season will begin this summer in the UK.

