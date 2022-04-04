Will Smith’s Oscars altercation continues to resonate one week later at Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Will Smith’s Oscars altercation continues to resonate one week later at Grammys

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 2.53am Updated: April 4 2022, 6.25am
Will Smith’s Oscars altercation referenced a week later by Grammys presenters (Chris Pizello/AP)
Will Smith’s Oscars altercation referenced a week later by Grammys presenters (Chris Pizello/AP)

References to Will Smith’s Oscars altercation were still being made one week later by presenters at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Smith took to the stage at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles last Sunday and hit presenter Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss.

The incident occurred just before Rock announced the winner of best documentary feature, which was awarded to Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and his production team for Summer Of Soul.

Not Real News
Smith took to the stage at the Academy awards ceremony last Sunday and hit presenter Chris Rock (Chris Pizello/AP)

The documentary also won the Grammy for best music film.

Presenting the award for best song in Las Vegas, the Roots drummer said: “I will present this award and I trust you will stay 500 feet away from me.”

Ceremony host Trevor Noah also made a fleeting reference to the incident and Smith’s angry verbal attack on Rock as he opened the show.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Ceremony host Trevor Noah also made a fleeting reference to the incident and Smith’s angry verbal attack on Rock as he opened the show (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“It is going to be such a  beautiful evening. Don’t even think of it as an award show, this is a concert where we’re giving out awards,” he said.

“We’re going to be listening to some music, we’re going dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

At the Oscars, Smith had shouted at Rock to get Pinkett Smith’s name “out of your f****** mouth.”

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Earlier in the evening comedian Nate Bargatze wore a helmet as he presented awards at the Grammys pre-show, in a joking reference to the incident (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Earlier in the evening, comedian Nate Bargatze wore a helmet as he presented awards at the Grammys pre-show, in a joking reference to the incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]