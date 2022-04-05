Simon Pegg and Peta urge Queen’s soldiers to ditch ‘cruel’ bearskin caps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Simon Pegg and Peta urge Queen’s soldiers to ditch ‘cruel’ bearskin caps

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 3.27pm
Hollywood actor Simon Pegg said it is a “disgrace” that soldiers in the Queen’s Guard are “still parading around with the fur of bears who were gunned down” (PA)

Hollywood actor Simon Pegg said it is a “disgrace” that soldiers in the Queen’s Guard are “still parading around with the fur of bears who were gunned down”.

The Mission Impossible star, 52, said “it is time” for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to replace the bearskin used on their ceremonial caps.

Pegg is supporting a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) campaign urging the MoD to switch to the world’s first faux bear fur – which matches the length of real bearskin and is waterproof.

Simon Pegg pictured as part of the Peta campaign (Rankin/PA)

He said: “It’s a disgrace that soldiers in the Queen’s Guard are still parading around with the fur of bears – who were gunned down in Canada – on their heads.

“The caps serve no military purpose and each one costs at least one bear their life.

“The ceremonial bearskins could easily be replaced with faux fur, retaining the traditional look but eliminating the cruelty.

“It’s time for the Ministry of Defence to drop the petty excuses and make the switch – it’s what the British public wants and what bears need.”

Simon Pegg pictured as part of the Go Fake For The Bears’ Sake campaign (Rankin/PA)

The Go Fake For The Bears’ Sake campaign coincides with a petition, launched by Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon, which has just more than half the 100,000 signatures it needs to trigger a Parliamentary debate about the MoD’s use of bearskin.

Peta said it has found “no evidence” the bears were killed as part of “sanctioned culls” by the Canadian government as previously claimed by the MoD.

The group said faux fur has been offered for free until 2030.

In a statement, the MoD said: “Bears are never hunted to order for use by the MoD.

“Bear pelts that are used by the MoD are byproducts of licensed culls by the Canadian authorities to manage the wild bear population.

“Therefore, any reduction in the number of bearskins procured by the MoD would not equate to a reduction in the numbers of bears being killed.

“Our guardsmen take immense pride in wearing the bearskin cap, which is an iconic image of Britain.

“Ensuring the guards’ caps remain both practical and smart is vital and currently there are currently no artificial alternatives available that meet the essential requirements for these ceremonial caps.

“Where manmade alternatives to replace natural fur items provide a suitable, affordable and sustainable alternative to animal products, the MoD will use them.

“For example, faux fur is now used for the smaller busby hats worn by the King’s Troop.”

