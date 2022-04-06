First look at final season of Better Call Saul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

First look at final season of Better Call Saul

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 6.41pm
Remote control for a television (Daniel Law/PA)
Remote control for a television (Daniel Law/PA)

Netflix has given viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the final series of Better Call Saul, after releasing a new trailer for the show.

The Breaking Bad spin-off will return for its sixth and final series later this month, drawing the story of Jimmy McGill and his corrupt defence lawyer alter-ego Saul Goodman to a close.

The newly released trailer opens with Kim Wexler, Jimmy’s love interest and fellow attorney played by Rhea Seehorn, asking McGill: “You ever feel like you’re being followed?”

To which Jimmy, played by Bob Odenkirk, replies: “Well you know what they say, the wicked flee when no man pursueth.”

She responds: “You think we’re wicked?”

The trailer continues with slow jazz music playing over a montage of dramatic clips from the final series.

Odenkirk, 59, collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set in July 2021 during filming.

The former comedy writer found fame playing the unscrupulous Goodman in Breaking Bad before taking the lead role in Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk, who later discovered he had suffered a heart attack, made a full recovery and was able to finish the production of the show.

At the time he said: “I had a small heart attack.

“But I’m going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”

The trailer also confirms the return of a variety of the show’s familiar faces including Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

As it draws to a close, Ehrmantraut can be heard saying: “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is.”

Netflix have confirmed the season will consist of 13 episodes, split into two parts.

Episodes one and two will arrive on Netflix on April 19, with the next five episodes airing weekly.

After a break, the final run of six episodes will begin on July 12.





