BBC Three to air HBO Max dating show FBoy Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC Three to air HBO Max dating show FBoy Island

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 7.41pm Updated: April 6 2022, 8.11pm
Sarah, Nakia and CJ (BBC/HBO Max/PA)
Sarah, Nakia and CJ (BBC/HBO Max/PA)

BBC Three has acquired HBO Max dating show FBoy Island.

Hosted by American comedian Nikki Glaser, the series is the latest addition to the newly relaunched linear TV channel’s roster of programmes.

It will follow three women, Sarah, Nakia and CJ, searching for a serious relationship on a tropical island with a pool of 24 men to choose from.

Left to right: Nakia, CJ and Sarah (BBC/HBO Max/PA)

However, only half of them are interested in forming a relationship, with the other half on the show to dupe the women and win a cash prize – the so-called “FBoys”.

The female contestants will have to guess which of the men are genuine and which are feigning interest.

FBoy Island had the biggest launch for an HBO Max Originals reality series since the HBO Max platform launched in the US in 2020, the BBC said.

The show is created by Elan Gale, who has also produced hit dating game show The Bachelorette and a number of its spin-offs.

Each episode will see Sarah, Nakia and CJ choose who they go on dates with and who they eliminate.

Contestants who are then revealed as bad boys are sent to Limbro to take part in group therapy, while those revealed as nice guys are rewarded with a stay in the Nice Guy Grotto.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “This series completely flips the dating show concept on its head, which makes it fun and captivating viewing.

“It has a lot of humour and heart, and although it shouldn’t be taken too seriously it does leaves enough room for real romance.

“It’s already been received really well in the US and we think it will be a great addition to our original commissions on BBC Three.”

FBoy Island begins on BBC Three on Wednesday April 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]