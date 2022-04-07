Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken’ by death sentence given to Melissa Lucio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken’ by death sentence given to Melissa Lucio

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 5.57am
Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken’ by death sentence of Melissa Lucio (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken’ by death sentence of Melissa Lucio (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian said she is “heartbroken” by written pleas from the children of a US mother who faces the death penalty in Texas.

The reality star said there were “many unresolved questions” about Melissa Lucio’s case and that she was praying for her life to be saved.

Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, who prosecutors say was the victim of child abuse.

Her attorneys have argued that jurors never heard evidence that would have acquitted her.

Responding to a letter written to Texas state governor Greg Abbott, Kardashian wrote: “So heart breaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother.

Texas Execution
Melissa Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, who prosecutors say was the victim of child abuse (Texas Department of Criminal Justice/AP)

“There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her.

“This is one of the many reasons why I am against the death penalty and why I pray her children’s wish is granted and their mother’s life is spared.”

The letter was written by Lucio’s sons and daughters and asked Governor Abbott to spare her life, saying their mother’s prosecution had “torn our family apart”.

“The wounds never fully healed… We ask you not to tear open those wounds again. Please give us the chance for closure,” read the letter, shared by Kardashian on her Instagram story.

“Please allow us the chance for peace. Please allow us to reconcile with Mariah’s death and remember her without fresh pain, anguish and grief.”

Kardashian has been vocal on several high-profile US legal cases, and recently passed her first year law students’ examination, known as the “baby bar”.

The 41 year-old recently branded the US legal system “unfair” over the case of 26-year-old truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos who was sentenced to 110 years in prison following an accident that killed four people in 2019.

She later thanked Colorado Governor Jared Polis for drastically reducing the sentence and said the case was a “clear example” of why mandatory minimum sentences should be abolished.

