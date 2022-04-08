Who could replace Richard Osman on Pointless?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard Osman has announced he is leaving BBC One game show Pointless after nearly 13 years to spend more time writing novels.

In the immediate future, co-host Alexander Armstrong will be joined by a roster of guest presenters.

Here is a look at the runners and riders who could permanently replace Osman on the show.

– Susie Dent

(Ian West/PA)

Countdown star Dent, who appears in the Channel 4 show’s Dictionary Corner, is the frontrunner, according to bookmakers Ladbrokes, which is offering odds of 5/2.

A trained lexicographer and etymologist, the 57-year-old has been a regular on Countdown since 1992 and has also published a series of annual Language Reports for the Oxford University Press.

– Alex Horne

(Ian West/PA)

Comedian Horne, 43, is best known as the creator of Bafta-winning TV series Taskmaster, in which stand-ups compete in bizarre and surreal challenges.

He is also the host and bandleader of the comedy band The Horne Section, and hosts its eponymous podcast.

Ladbrokes is offering odds of 7/2 on Horne.

– Victoria Coren Mitchell

(Ian West/PA)

The host of BBC quiz show Only Connect since 2008, Coren Mitchell also writes regular newspapers columns and has penned a series of books.

The 49-year-old was previously a professional poker player and published a memoir about her experiences, titled For Richer, For Poorer: A Love Affair With Poker, in 2009.

She has odds of 9/2.

– Rachel Riley

(Peter Powell/PA)

Countdown co-presenter Riley, 36, could also be in the running to replace Osman on Pointless.

The mathematician and TV host, who replaced the long-serving Carol Vorderman on the programme in 2009, is being given odds of 5/1 by Ladbrokes.

– Paul Sinha

(Ian West/PA)

The professional quizzer, dubbed “The Sinnerman”, found fame as one of the formidable Chasers on ITV show The Chase.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and, in the same year, he got married and became British Quiz Champion Of The Year.

Ladbrokes is offering him odds of 6/1.