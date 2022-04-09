Khloe Kardashian hits back at trolls condemning her for carrying daughter, three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Khloe Kardashian hits back at trolls condemning her for carrying daughter, three

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 2.01pm
Khloe Kardashian (PA)
Khloe Kardashian (PA)

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at trolls who have criticised her for holding her three-year-old daughter too much.

The reality star, 37, responded after she was photographed carrying True on the red carpet at the premiere of her family’s new reality show The Kardashians.

Kardashian said she was carrying her daughter most of the time in order to make her feel safe in the presence of lots of people and photographers.

She wrote on Twitter: “For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her any more.

“Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe.

“Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

The mother and daughter wore matching ensembles to the premiere of the new TV show, which will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Kardashian posed in a bronze silk floor-length dress with a corset top, teamed with black sunglasses, while True wore a knee-length dress made from the same fabric, matched with high-top trainers.

The new family reality show comes after Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The series became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

The Kardashians launches on Disney+ on April 14.

