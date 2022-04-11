David Walliams say even ‘snobby’ acts relished appearing on BGT after lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Walliams say even ‘snobby’ acts relished appearing on BGT after lockdown

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 12.03am
David Walliams (Daniel Leal/PA)
David Walliams (Daniel Leal/PA)

David Walliams has said acts that had been “a bit snobby” about appearing on Britain’s Got Talent auditioned for the show after Covid-19 lockdowns.

The comic and author, who sits on the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, said the pandemic had been so tough that many performers simply thought, “We need this”.

The ITV variety contest is returning to screens after being cancelled in 2021.

Difficulties in filming amid the pandemic were compounded because acts travel from all over the UK and sometimes abroad to take part in the show.

Describing the atmosphere during filming at the London Palladium theatre, Walliams, 50, said: “I think it’s pretty celebratory, because if you’re a performer, you’re out doing clubs, and pubs and things, you might not have had an opportunity to perform for a long time. So I could see it was quite emotional for people to be back on stage.

“Obviously people are emotional to go on stage in the Palladium, because it’s the home of entertainment in the UK, the likes of Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli have all been on that stage.

“There is something really magical about going on stage and 3,000 people are all giving a round of applause. It’s a wonderful feeling.

“Not everyone gets to do that. I mean, most people don’t. Most of us don’t, who maybe aren’t performers, get to experience that. So I think it’s kind of emotional and meaningful.

“I also think some people who might have been a bit snobby about doing the show have come on this year because they felt like, ‘Well, the last year or so has been so tough, we need this. We would relish this opportunity to have this exposure, and have the chance of being at the Royal Variety Show’.”

Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)

Holden, 51, admitted she had become tearful during filming and described the feeling of returning to the show as “phenomenal”.

She added: “When I walked into the Palladium, that iconic building, and walked on to stage, I nearly burst into tears when I saw a proper audience there for the first time in so long.

“We’ve always classed the audience as our fifth judge and part of our BGT family, and to have them missing for all that time has felt really quite sad.

“So it was such an overwhelming and joyful moment to see them all in front of us. And they were well up for it. It felt like they’d missed us as much as we’d missed them.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday April 16 at 8pm.

