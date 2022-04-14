Ryan Reynolds gives Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney a urinal for his birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ryan Reynolds gives Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney a urinal for his birthday

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 10.09pm
Ryan Reynolds with Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney (PA)
Ryan Reynolds has unveiled a commemorative urinal dedicated to his Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney at the club’s football stadium in the Welsh town.

The Hollywood star poked fun at fellow actor McElhenney in honour of his 45th birthday.

In the video posted to Twitter, the 45-year-old Deadpool star cut a tiny red ribbon strung across a golden plaque with McElhenney’s name and birth date, and placed above a urinal in a bathroom block at the Racecourse Ground.

The plaque read: “This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday – April 14.

“With love from Wrexham AFC, paid for by Ryan Reynolds.”

In the video, Reynolds delivered an eloquent speech and popped a bottle of champagne during a mocking ceremony, while emotional music played in the background.

He said: “Today we commemorate a man, not just any man, Mr co-chairman Robert Lucinda McElhenney, with this memorial urinal.”

Ryan Reynolds GoFundMe donation
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney before the Vanarama National League match at the Racecourse Ground (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reynolds and McElhenney took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million under the terms of the deal.

Wrexham AFC was formed at The Turf in 1864 and the Racecourse remains the world’s oldest stadium that continues to stage international games.

McElhenney is the creator and producer of the long-running American TV series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, in which he also stars.

