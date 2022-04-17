The Master, Daleks and Cybermen to feature in Doctor Who BBC centenary special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Master, Daleks and Cybermen to feature in Doctor Who BBC centenary special

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 8.07pm Updated: April 17 2022, 8.49pm
The special will air later this year (BBC Studios/James Pardon)
The special will air later this year (BBC Studios/James Pardon)

The Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen will all feature together in the upcoming special Doctor Who episode to mark the BBC’s centenary.

A first look at the anniversary special has also revealed that two Doctor’s companions from earlier eras of the show will reprise their roles for the first time since leaving the show.

The centenary special, which will air later this year, will also be Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Time Lord, a role which she has played since 2017.

The Doctor will once again face the Cybermen (BBC Studios/James Pardon)

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history.

“They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story.

“For the BBC’s centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor.”

This special will be the first time the three classic adversaries of the Doctor will all feature in one single storyline since the show returned to BBC One in 2005.

The Master, played by Sacha Dhawan, last appeared in series 12’s final episode The Timeless Children.

Actress Janet Fielding will also return as Tegan Jovanka, the companion to both the fourth and fifth Doctors, while Sophie Aldred will reprise her role as Ace – companion to the seventh Doctor.

Two familiar faces return for the special episode (BBC Studios/James Pardon)

Fielding said: “In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar.

“It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again.”

Aldred added: “It’s been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back.

“I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the Tardis team again.”

Whittaker announced in July that she will be leaving the BBC sci-fi drama following a trio of specials.

The BBC has said her replacement as the Doctor is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Showrunner Chibnall is also set to leave the programme to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]